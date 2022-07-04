Gambia women’s captain secures loan deal in Liberia

- Advertisement -

Gambia national women’s team captain and Armed Forces defender Ruggy Joof has signed a one-year loan agreement with Liberian women’s top flight side Determined Girls FC.

She travelled to Liberia on Monday to officially sign the deal which took effect on Thursday.

“We are delighted to announce that Gambia National Team central defender Ruggy Joof has joined us on a season loan from Gambia Armed Forces FC,” Determined Girls said on its official Facebook page.

Ruggy is a regular in The Gambia national team ranks and her most recent engagement with the Queen Scorpions was the AWCON qualifiers where she scored her first international goal away to Sierra Leone in a game played in Liberia.

She will be wearing the No 4 jersey for the 2022/23 season.

Determined Girls was founded in 2005 and is based in central Monrovia. As domestic women’s league champions, they will represent Liberia in the next CAF Women’s Champion League.

GFF media