Gambian bikers in charity ride decorated

Press release

The Gambia High Commission in London on Thursday awarded a Certificate of Recognition to Ebra Taal and Assan Saine for representing the Gambia at the biggest charity bike ride in the U.K covering over 150 miles, comprising 250,000 participants last week.

Taal and Mr Saine proudly flew the Gambian flag showcasing the undying spirit of Gambianism. A senior diplomat at the High Commission Suntou Touray, while presenting the award to the duo stated: “As a small country, Gambians in diaspora proudly stands tall in giving back to the nation and dedicating their time, energy and spirit to promoting everything good about the country. President Adama Barrow recognises the diaspora as the eight region of the Gambia and there are government initiatives to harness the resourcefulness of the diaspora, by engaging them meaningfully in national development to promote socio-economic stability and security.”

Mr Touray concluded that “the High Commission will be presenting several Certificates of Recognition to Gambian associations, community and faith leaders and outstanding Gambians in the United Kingdom and countries in Europe under the Mission’s jurisdiction. This he said is “to demonstrate to Gambians in the diaspora that their contributions to nation building will not go unnoticed. As current figures stand, the Gambian diaspora contributes 45% towards the nation’s GDP.”

“Gambian associations and faith groups play a pivotal role in providing community services in times of joy and even in moments of sorrow. Therefore, to encourage such endeavours, The Gambia Commission will further strengthen its relationships with Gambian communities in the U.K and Europe,” Touray said.

He finally encouraged the government President Barrow to continue creating a conducive environment for diasporans to invest in the country and to repeal any law in the constitution or statute books that discriminates Gambians in diaspora in all forms, since the first love of every Gambian is home.