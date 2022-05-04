GAMBIAN DELEGATION OFF TO SENEGAL TO ASSESS VENUE FOR AFCON QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

As reported here last week, the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is sending a fact-finding mission to Senegal tomorrow to assess the stadium facilities of Stade Lat Dior in Thiès and the Abdoulaye Wade stadium in Diamniadio as possible host venues for our AFCON 2023 qualifiers against South Sudan.

According to a statement from the GFF the fact-finding mission will comprise officials from the GFF, the Events Management Committee, and the Ministry of Youth & Sports. The team will hold meeting with the Senegalese Football Federation and the managements of the two stadiums to look at ways of ensuring Gambian supporters travel to Senegal to watch the match.

“Upon return to Banjul, the mission will submit a recommendation to the GFF and the Ministry, which will then determine our choice of venue for the said qualifier.

As and when a decision is made on the venue of the match, the public will be informed accordingly”, the statement said.

However The Standard has been reliably informed that the Senegalese authorities which have received similar requests from two other countries, have approved Lat Dior Stadium in Thiès for the Gambian match. Many fans too have indicated that logistics would be easier for Gambian fans in Thiès than Diamniadio.