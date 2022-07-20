Gambian Paralympian powerlifter set to make history

- Advertisement -

By Hagie Drammeh in Birmingham

Gambia’s Para powerlifter Modou Gamo and his coach Hagie Drammeh arrived in Birmingham United Kingdom for Commonwealth Games starting later this month. The paralympic programme starts with camp organised by GAPS, a sport for development and peace programme that supports the development of inclusive sport pathways throughout the Commonwealth.

GAPS is developed by the Commonwealth Games Federation and Griffith University and the camp is aimed at assisting Para Athletes’ preparations for the games.

GAPS is also using the pre camp as an opportunity to continue their educational seminars for athletes and coaches.

Para athletes are taking part, with the Para sport programme at Birmingham 2022 integrated with able-bodied competitions.

Gambia National Paralympic Commitee is set to make her maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games and Modou and his coach will join The Gambian contingent expected to arrive at the Games village on the 25th of July 2022.