GAMBIA’S JUDO STARS ON PARADE FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES

One of the disciplines The Gambia is looking for a medal in at the Commonwealth games is Judo. The country is sending a small but strong contingent profiled below:

CEESAY

Abdourahman Ceesay

Ceesay is stepping up preparation for his first ever world fight, when he enters arena on August 1st at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Currently based in France, the 29-year-old Judo prodigy will proceed to fight at the Islamic Games in Turkey as well.

”This is a dream come true, I am all excited and ready to win a medal for The Gambia,” says Ceesay.

STATS

Weight class -81kg

Age 29

Records

2019 all African Games

2021 African Championships

2021 African Open Dakar

FAYE

Faye Njie

Born on 23 November 1993, Faye Njie is Finnish- Gambian judoka. He was born in Helsinki, Finland to a Finnish mother and a Gambian father, and has represented both countries.

Njie was the first ever Olympic judoka for The Gambia. He competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, in the men’s 73 kg, where he was eliminated by Didar Khamza in the first round. He competed in the men’s 73 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Njie is now looking to his career prospect when the Commonwealth Games opens this month and the Islamic Games next month in UK and Turkey respectively.

STATS

Faye Alex Njie

Age: 28

Weight class –73 kg

Medal record

African Judo Championships

Silver medal – Second Place – 2017 Antananarivo –73 kg

Silver medal – Second Place 2021 Dakar –73 kg