GAMBIA’S ROAD TO AFCON 2023

The Gallant Scorpions will start their quest for a second Afcon appearance on May 30, exactly forty days time, with home match against South Sudan, the newest independent nation of Africa. Without a stadium though, this match will be played outside the country, most probably Senegal much to the disappointment of fans and players alike.

Congo Brazzaville

After hosting the men of Juba in Dakar, the Scorpions will prepare for a long journey to Brazzaville to take on Congo on June 14 in the second match of the series. This match is not expected to be easy and the two sides are no strangers to each other having played in the 1996 African nations cup qualifying group and recently.

Mali

From Brazzaville, proceedings in the competition will take long break resuming with a double header in September when The Gambia will travel to play Mali on September 19 in Bamako and hopefully return to host the Eagles in Banjul or if not, Dakar Senegal on September 27.

South Sudan again

The last batch of matches will start on March 20, next year with The Gambia flying to Juba to play South Sudan.

The country is very new in international football but never failed to excite passionate fans each time their team play in the Juba National Stadium.

The last match of the campaign will be for the Scorpions at home to Congo Brazzaville on March 28, 2023. Again the hope is that the match will be played in Banjul but again it could be in Dakar.