Gambian Papa Gassama is among top African referees selected to officiate this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar. A total of 8 referees are coming from Caf namely.

Balmak Tessema (Ethiopia), Victor Gomez (South Africa), Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), Maguette N’diaye (Senegal).

Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo), Mustapha, Ghorbal (Algeria), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco),

Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia).