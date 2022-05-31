29.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Sports

GFF and Dubai Football hold talks

The first vice president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Bakary Jammeh, on Sunday met with the chairman of the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA) Rashid bin Al Nuaimi on the side-lines of the two country’s 1-1 international friendly draw at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
Mr. Jammeh, who is the Gambian head of delegation for the training camp, discussed among things things greater cooperation between the two Federations (UAEFA/GFF) and possible assistance from the UAE Government through the UAE’s football association in terms of infrastructure support to The Gambia.

