GFF elections set for August 27

The Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation has announced Saturday 27 August as the date for the 2022 national football elections.

The committee further announced that nominations for the elective positions will open on Thursday, 21 July and close on the 28 July. ”An initial announcement of the nominated candidates will be made in line with Article 12.1 on Thursday, 4 August before the publication of the final list on August 13.

Addressing a media conference yesterday, Saikou Jarjue, the vice chairman of the committee said the entire election process will be guided by the Constitution of the GFF, the Electoral Code and the Fifa Code of Ethics as enshrined in the GFF statutes. He advised aspiring candidates to acquaint themselves with these three instruments as well as eligibility questionnaires because every aspirant is obliged to fulfil all the requirements in it. The press briefing was chaired by GFF general secretary Lamin Jassey who also serves as secretary to the electoral committee. Mr Jassey clarified that in line with Article 5.2 of the Electoral Code the general secretary of the GFF shall serve as the secretary to the electoral committee and shall take part in the activities of the committee in a consultative and administrative capacity.