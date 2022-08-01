GFF electoral committee announces list of nominees

- Advertisement -

The Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Friday disclosed that following the closure of nomination of candidates for the Executive Committee positions in the August 27, 2022 Elections, the Committee has conducted a thorough review of the nominations in line with the Electoral Code, the Constitution of the GFF and the FIFA Code of Ethics. Following a thorough screening by the Electoral Committee in its sitting of Friday 29th July, 2022, the Committee is pleased to announce that all the nominations received have met the criteria to be nominated. In this regard, in line with Article 12.3 of the Electoral Code, the Electoral Committee is publishing the nominated candidates as follows: