GFF SAYS NO DECISION YET ON SENEGAL HOSTING GAMBIAN MATCHES

With just 39 days to go before Gambia host South Sudan, and with the Independence Stadium awaiting a D100M renovation works, many people logically concluded that the Gambia Football Federation’s only option will be to take the Afcon qualifying match to Senegal. However the GFF has come out with a statement saying no decision has been made so far on taking the match to Senegal. Football House however did not rule out making Senegal the first option should the Independence Stadium not ready in time for the matches.

The statement from Football House reads: “The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to inform its stakeholders and Gambians that contrary to media reports, a decision is not yet reached regarding the venue of our home match in the upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

It is worth noting that should the Independence Stadium not ready to host the match before our match day one qualifiers against South Sudan at the end of May and early June, the GFF is looking towards Senegal as the first option in hosting our home leg of the qualifier.

Consequently, now that the draw has been made and having known our opponents, we’re in the process of approaching our counterparts in the Federation Senegalese de Football on the matter. As and when a decision is being made, it will be communicated to the general public in due time”.