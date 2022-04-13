GFF signs contracts to install artificial turf in Banjul and Brikama

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) yesterday announced it has signed contracts with two reputable Senegalese firms for the installation of artificial turf pitches in Banjul and Brikama mini stadiums.

The contracts signing ceremony at Football House was presided over by the President of the GFF, Mr. Lamin Kaba Bajo.

The brief ceremony was also attended by the First Vice President Mr. Bakary K. Jammeh and General Secretary Lamin M. Jassey.

The Senegalese based contractors, Dasl Batiment eL Services (DABS) and Newman International are credited for their swift and professional work experience in the area of artificial pitch installment having had considerable experience in Senegal and elsewhere within the sub-region.