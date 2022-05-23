GFF SIGNS SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH BALUWO

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Friday signed a sponsorship deal with Baluwo, a Gambian founded international company. The sponsorship covered the 16-team domestic male league. The signing ceremony was attended by CEO of Baluwo Joseph Arroyo who expressed his company’s association with Gambian football and looked forward to a long and fruitful relationship. He reminded the GFF officials led by President Lamin KABA Bajo that his company which is now in 14 African countries was founded in The Gambia.

Bajo congratulated Baluwo and assured its CEO Aroyyo of his institution’s commitment to the dictates of the sponsorship deal.

Baluwo is an e-commerce platform targeted at the West African diaspora living in Europe and North America which enables them to purchase products or services for their families back home and therefore gives them better control of the funds they usually send. Through Baluwo, users can buy food and construction materials as well as mobile phone and electricity top-ups for their families in a very simple and intuitive way.