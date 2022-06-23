22.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, June 23, 2022
GFF TO MAP OUT DIRECTION FOR FEMALE FOOTBALL AT FIFA SYMPOSUIM

The Gambia Football Federation is holding a day’s Fifa women’s football symposium on Friday to discuss the state of Gambian female football, its sustainability and projection to the global stage. The theme of the symposium is ‘Let us celebrate women in football, a collective agenda”.
The event will take place at the International Conference Center from four o’clock to eight in the evening. According to the GFF, speakers at the event will include the Mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe, Sports Minister Bakary Badjie and gallery of international female icons connected with female football. The GFF has made female football integral component of its football development agenda with full fledge first and second division leagues as well as national team and age categories.

