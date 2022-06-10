GINA BASS IS THE FASTEST WOMAN IN AFRICA

- Advertisement -

Gambian sprinter Gina Bass yesterday picked the gold medal in the women’s 100meters at the on-going African athletics championship in Mauritius with a personal and country record of 11.06, to become the fastest woman in Africa.

The Gambian beat a large field to make history. Starting from her semifinal win with a time 11.08 Wednesday, Gina alerted the athletics world who watched in awe as she smashed gold in the event for her country for the first time in history.

Her victory sent the country into celebrations with congratulatory messages pouring on social media. The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) saluted Gina’s gold medal calling it a national pride. The Gambia Athletics Association president Dodou Joof said the gold medal will be an inspiration for the country which is also preparing for the Commonwealth Games next month. Meanwhile, Gina will be gunning for another medal when she takes to the tracks again , in the 200 meters , her best event.