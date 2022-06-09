GINA GOES FOR GOLD

- Advertisement -

Track Queen Gina Bass is in the women’s 100 meters final today at the African athletics championship in Mauritius. Gina smashed her way into the final with a time of 11.08 secs setting her personal best and carrying the Gambia’s long awaited medal hope in the 100 meters.

Gina’s scintillating performance capped off a good first day of athletics for the Gambia with Fatou Sowe , Ebrima Camara and Maimuna Jallow all reaching the semifinals in the 100 meters and 800 meters respectively.

Meanwhile after her final in the 100 meters today, Gina Bass will focus on the 200 meters, her best event which earned her the African title a few years ago. The Gambia has a strong line up in men\s 200 meters too with Adama Jammeh ready to storm the continent.

In the same vein, The Gambia is hopeful in the 4 x 100 and 4x 400 mixed relays where the likes of Adama Jammeh, Fatou Sowe, Maimuna Jallow among others are expected to do well.