GNOC announces major sport development initiative

With the partnership of the Finnish Chamber for Impact Partnerships (FC4IP), GR Group Ltd, Varala Sports Institute and Kuortane Olympic Training Center, the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) this week announced a Sports Infrastructure Development Project.

As a first project initiative, the GNOC and FC4IP with its partners are set forth to advance a comprehensive project plan to develop the Farafenni mini- stadium. A statement from the GNOC stated that when successfully completed, the project will foster social integration alongside sports development in the Gambia, as well as the sub-region. “The stadium is to become a regional hub for development, encouraging more involvement and co-operation between multiple sectors including sports, school system, working-life and health,” the GNOC said.

It said the overarching principal for building new sport grounds is the promotion and use of green and environmentally responsible construction solutions and materials with self-sufficiency regarding energy, fresh water consumption, and sustainable solutions for waste management.

The GNOC said the partnership will help materialised the plans of government to attain much desired goals.