GNOC ROLLS OLYMPIC DAY CELEBRATIONS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Monday started celebrations marking Olympic Day observed across the globe every June 23.

In a speech outlining the Gambian chapter’s activities for the event, GNOC president Ms. Beatrice Allen said based on the theme “Move, Learn, Discover, Together for a Better World”, the GNOC will

include all regions in the country in this year’s celebrations.

- Advertisement -

She further disclosed that the celebration will take the form of a five- day sports jamboree featuring athletics, basketball, karate, badminton, judo, table tennis, cycling, beach handball, beach volleyball and beach football. Participants will come from young people at schools and tertiary institutions.

“The event is an excellent way to encourage all people regardless of age, gender and ability to lead healthy and active lives; promote the Olympic values and the role of sports in our society.

In the past, sports in The Gambia may have been viewed as irrelevant to national development but now we have all realised that it was a wrong notion. Rather, sports is something that can positively contribute to a wide range of benefits, shared values, and contribute to the personal well-being of people, and the quality of life of our diverse communities,” Ms. Allen concluded.