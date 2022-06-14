GOLD AND BRONZE MEDALIST TEAM GAMBIA RETURNS TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national athletics team returns tomorrow from the African athletics championship in Mauritius. According to Gambian Olympic and athletic officials, the team is due in Banjul at 18 hours on board Asky Airlines. This is the most successful outing of the Gambia winning the gold medal in the women 100 meters with Gina Bass. The Gambian track queen did that at time 11.06 seconds. Gina teamed up with her peers in the women’s relay team to win bronze in 4 x100 meters while the men’s relay team too reached the finals where they finished 8th, and are now ranked among the eight best African relay team in Africa.

Bass had to skip the 200 meters, her best event as a tactical move by her coaches not to put too much exhaustion on her with the World Championship and Commonwealth games at the corner.

The Gambia Athletics Association and the Olympic committee have asked the sports fraternity to turn up in large numbers to welcome the team with their gold and bronze medals from Africa’s most prestigious athletics meeting.