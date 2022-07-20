GOV’T GIVES D7.5M FOR C/WEALTH AND ISLAMIC GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government has presented a sum of seven and half million dalasi to the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) as expenses for the Gambia’s participation in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham UK, as well as the Islamic Games taking place in Turkey. Both events are taking place in the next couple of weeks.

According to official sources, the money has already been transferred from the National Sports Council (NSC) account to that of the GNOC, the body coordinating the country’s participation in both events.

“The government is very much aware of the fast development in Gambian athletics and the global attention it is attracting. It has invested in the Gambia’s participation in the African championship and the Olympics too,” our source said.

The Gambian team of athletes, judokas and volleyball players will take part in various events at both games.