GOV’T TO AWARD STADIUM RENOVATION CONTRACT SOON

The contract for the D100M Independence Stadium renovation works will be awarded soon following the closing of tenders on June 24.

According to the National Sports Council NSC executive director Marcel Mendy, the renovation and remodelling of the stadium has since been tendered as per GPPA approval and last week the Contract Committee conducted an assessment of the bids and submitted a report and recommended contractors to GPPA for approval. ”Once that approval is secured, the contract will be awarded and work will start immediately”, Mr Mendy said in a statement updating the public on the state of the Stadium.

He explained that following receipt of the notice from the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) of the suspension of the Independence Stadium from hosting matches, the Ministry of Youth and Sports swiftly convened a meeting of key stakeholders to discuss the matter and to map out the way forward. He said a task force was formed to do a comprehensive assessment to bring the stadium to the CAF acceptable standards.

The NSC director said the Ministry of Sports want to assure the public, especially sports enthusiasts that Government is committed to doing an everlasting fix to the stadium’s perennial disqualification from hosting matches, which is largely due to none comprehensive assessment and cosmetic renovation that secure only one match or seasonal approval.