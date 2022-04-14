HAMZA BARRY SET TO RETURN FROM INJURY

- Advertisement -

By Boubacarr Fallaboweh

Hamza Barry who was out for 21 months due to a knee ligament injury has featured in LA Galaxy’s matches against Indy Eleven & Phoenix Rising in the USL championship indicating he is well on his way to full recovery.

“It always feels good to be back playing after a long injury layoff. Working on getting back to full fitness, and getting back to my rhythm again,” Hamza said.

- Advertisement -

As Gambia wait to know her opponents in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers draw slated for April 19th coach Tom Saintfiet was quick to welcome back the new La Galaxy midfielder to the fold after an injury nightmare.

“I have been always in touch with Hamza for the last two years. The last one-year and half has not been good for him, because of injury. We missed him because he showed us his importance against Angola and DRC and we were hoping he would have been fit before AFCON 2021 when he would have been a very good addition to the quality players we have had and maybe we would have gone a little bit further. But sadly enough, he wasn’t ready and so I am very happy that he is playing and most importantly he stays healthy and fit to play 90 minutes,” the coach said.

He added that they are welcoming Hamza again to the squad because he can help with his quality and experience in the development of the team and the quest to qualify for AFCON2023.