HAWKS WITHDRAW SECRETARY KAMASO’S SIGNATURE?

There has been a dramatic development in The Gambia Football Federation election process with presidential challenger, Sadibou Kamaso seemingly losing the vote of his home club Hawks FC where he is secretary general.

According to a correspondence from the club sent to the GFF and seen by The Standard Mr Kamaso’s signature as club secretary has been suspended. The letter signed by club president James Gomez, dated 10th July also informed the GFF that one Mr Momodou Ndure shall be signing all correspondence from the club.

The Standard contacted the GFF on the matter but an official said they don’t discuss or disclose election matters to non-stakeholders. However, a source familiar with GFF elections said this development effectively means that Mr Kamaso cannot even rely on his own club for nomination, or votes.

Contacted for verification, a senior Hawks FC official confirmed the letter is authentic but gave no further details.

The purported writer of the letter, Club president James Gomez said he would not grant an interview about anything dealing with Hawks without the authority or the consent of the club.

Contacted on the matter Mr Sadibou Kamaso said he has not received any communication about that and until he do so, he will not make any comment