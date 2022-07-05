Mattar M’Boge gets top job at US soccer team

- Advertisement -

Loudoun United FC announced it has appointed Gambia Under -23 coach Mattar M’Boge as assistant coach.

Loudoun United FC is an American professional soccer team based in Leesburg, Virginia.

The team was founded in 2018 as the reserve team of D.C. United and made its debut in the USL Championship in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Mattar to Loudoun United; he has tremendous experience and success coaching elite youth players with the Gambian national team. He brings all the personal values that I like to have in my staff. He is hardworking, loves the game, and always wants to learn and get better. He truly believes in the process,” said Head Coach Ryan Martin.

Commenting on his new job Mattar M’Boge said:

“I’m very excited to join the team and help the club achieve success. I visited the organisation back in January on a study tour and was impressed with the facilities, the player development pathway, quality of players and most of all the dedication and knowledge from everyone involved. “It was a great pleasure to meet Stewart Mairs and Ryan Martin and to now have the opportunity to work with them day to-day and to be able to feed-off their knowledge and ability. This will only enhance my development as a coach. I’m here to help us win and I really look forward to working with a world-class group of people.”

M’Boge attended and played soccer at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom before graduating with two degrees, a BSc degree in Computing & Management and a MSc degree in Multimedia and Internet Computing. M’Boge started his coaching career at Loughborough University and has previously worked in various academies in the UK, including Barnet FC as an Academy Coach.

He was appointed to head coach of Gambian First Division Club Real de Banjul in March of 2014. In his first season in charge, M’Boge and Real de Banjul won the league championship.

In April 2015, M’Boge joined The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) full-time and worked in various positions including Men’s U-17 Head Coach, Men’s Senior Team Assistant Head Coach, Men’s U-20 Head Coach and currently the Men’s U-23 Head Coach.