MEDINA UNITED ACADEMY LAUNCHES MOTHERS’ ASSOCIATION

- Advertisement -

The Lamin based Medina United Football Academy on Sunday launched a Mothers Association at a ceremony where a component of the academy, the Latjor Center was also opened. The late Gabriel Latjor Ndow was a great Gambian footballer also fondly called Drunken Master.

Presiding over the ceremony the minister of youth and sports Bakary Badjie commended the initiative taken by the academy to give a frontline row in the participation of the mothers of children registered at the academy.

He paid tribute to the owners of the academy for their initiative and great contribution to the development of football. ”Football is not just play but a real big business and a serious matter as we have all seen the recent performance of the Scorpions in Cameroon at the Afcon,” the minister said.

- Advertisement -

Sana Jobarteh the General Manager of the academy revealed that there are currently 350 children registered with the academy. He further stated that the Mothers’ Association will be an arm of the academy giving their indispensable role in maintaining the children at the academy.

Denis Mendy president of the Mothers Association said they are delighted to be involved in the academy and will do their best to motivate and encourage their children to continue nurturing the lofty goals of the academy which is to achieve excellence in sports and academic work. The PRO of the Mothers’ Association Winfred Nicol said with Medina United the Gambia has a great future in football predicting that is a potential that the next Sadio Mane will come from the academy. Yaya Sambou who gave the vote of thanks urged his colleagues to work hard to achieve the goals of Medina Academy which is the best organised football academy in the country.

Meanwhile, the Gabriel Latjor Ndow center for excellence, a component of the academy was also opened to remember the great Gambian footballer who passed away recently.