Momodou Bojang joins Hibs on loan

Gambian Momodou Bojang has signed for Hibernian FC in Scotland on loan from Rainbow FC, subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

The year-long loan spell from the Gambia-based club will begin on 1 July 2022with an option to sign him permanently.

A pacey, direct striker with an eye for goal, Bojang is on the verge of a call-up to the Gambia Senior squad after impressing for their Under-20s. He was top scorer for his nation’s U20s and U17s during his time in those age groups, and helped Gambia to a third place finish in the U20 African Cup of Nations.

In terms of league football, he spent the 2021/22 campaign in Portugal featuring for Famalicão’s U23 and scored six goals in 17 games.

The Gambian youngster adds extra options in the attacking areas having the ability to play as a striker and in the wide areas of a front three.

On the signing, Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson said: “We welcome Momodou to the Club with open arms.

“There was a lot of interest in him from Portugal, Sweden, and in the MLS, but he chose Hibs to be his home.

“He’s a player that’s incredibly hungry to succeed and I’m looking forward to seeing how quickly he can adapt to the Scottish game.

“I’m really pleased that we have an option to turn his loan into a permanent transfer as it gives him an added incentive to be a real success with us.”

Head of Recruitment Ian Gordon added: “We have done a lot of work on Momodou and he has a lot of physical and technical attributes that stand out at his age.

“His data matches the positional profile that Lee Johnson wants from his attacking players, and he’s determined to reach his potential.

“The loan is a great option for us to see how he settles in Scotland and develops as a player.”

