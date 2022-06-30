MOMODOU SEY EYES MEDAL AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia athletics team to the Commonwealth Games continues to be richer in talent and bigger in ambition.

Following the discovery of top American college Gambian sprinter Wurrie Njadoe, the Gambia National Olympic Commitee has profiled a top male sprinter on the hunt for medals for the country.

He is tall lanky and fleet-footed Momodou Sey.

The US-based Gambian sprinter is ready for his first major global competition – the Commonwealth and Islamic Games.

Sey represented Gambia at the African youth championship in Mauritius 2015, the African junior championships in Algeria 2017 and All Africa Games in Morocco in 2019. He has a personal best of 10.33 in the 100 meters and hoping to break and improve that in Birmingham this summer.