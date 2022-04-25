27.9 C
NATIONAL U-16 TEAM AFFECTED BY EU VISA RESTRCITION ON GAMBIA

The EU visa restrictions on The Gambia are beginning to bite. Last week, the Gambia Under-16 national female team was denied a visa to attend a function in Luxemburg organised by UEFA.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) over the weekend made the announcement in a press statement.

“The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) regrets to announce that our female U-16 football team has been denied visa to travel to Luxemburg for the three-nation UEFA invitation tournament.

The Schengen visa denial is as a result of the current restrictions placed on The Gambia by the European Union. Even after the intervention of UEFA as the organisers of the competition to treat the matter as a special case, the Belgian Consulate denied the request for falling short of the 45-day requirement as result of the change of venue from Liechtenstein to Luxembourg.

However, UEFA has assured the GFF that it will continue to work with Football House in order to avert such scenarios for future competitions.”

