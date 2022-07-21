NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR GFF ELECTIONS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) election process starts today with nominations now opened for people intending to contest for positions in the executive committee.

According to the GFF electoral committee, nomination forms can be collected and submitted until 4pm on Thursday 28th July, in line with Article 11.1 of the Electoral Code to fulfil the 30-day mandatory requirement between nominations and election.

The election takes place on August 27.

There will be an initial announcement of the nominated candidates on the 4th August before the publication of the final candidates a week later- August 13.

So far only two people, incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo and his former executive committee member Sadibou Kamaso have expressed interest to run for president.

Candidates intending to contest must be delegated by the secretary general or president of a club, an allied association or regional association of the GFF. However, in the event that one or both are indisposed and cannot sign the form, there must be a written authority attached to the form clearly stipulating the delegation of that authority to the person signing it. That letter should be addressed to the Chairman of the GFF Electoral Committee. The Electoral Committee will also scrutinise and verify the authenticity of the signatures and the authorities.

The Electoral Committee encourages interested candidates and members to acquaint themselves with the constitution and electoral Code of the GFF as well as the Fifa regulations as the tools to be used for the electoral process. One such rule is that the candidates proposed for nomination for any Executive position must be actively involved in football in a recognised capacity for the past five years at either national, regional, nawettan or academy level.

This can be administrative, technical, or a member of a committee.

Meanwhile, The Standard has been reliably informed that Saikou B Jarjue, the vice chairman of the electoral committee, will now act as chairman following the resignation of Lamin Sanneh.