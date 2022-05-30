Omar Darboe takes bronze IN CANA Zone 2 Swimming Championship

- Advertisement -

Omar Darboe, one of The Gambia’s best swimming sprinters, won his first bronze medal for The Gambia in the 8th Edition of CANA Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championship held in Dakar from the 27th to the 29th of May 2022. (SEN).

This year’s zonal competition featured eighteen countries from CANA Zone 2, including the Central African Republic. The Gambia’s first appearance in this

Zonal event was in 2012, sending only one male competitor. Omar competed

in the 200m Men Breaststroke, finishing third after missing the 50m Men Breaststroke when he won his heats but was unable to progress owing to his time. As a result, he finished fourth and missed out on a medal in the 50m Breaststroke, which Senegal won.

Omar has been The Gambia’s top open water swimmer for a long time until he began to lose his monopoly to Ebrima Sorry Buaro, an Olympian who competed in the most recent Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

The young star will be part of Team- Gambia a contingent for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games