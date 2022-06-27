Pan-African school championship update

- Advertisement -
The GFF/CAF Pan African Under- 15 schools football championship continued this weekend with week 4 matches played at the National Technical Training Center in Old Yundum.
In the boys’ category, Sukuta Upper Basic recorded their second victory with a 5-0 thrashing of New Convenant in the first game while New Yundum Upper Basic recorded a 20-0 hammering of Wyce Basic Cycle School.
In the girls’ category, St Augustines Upper Basic School loss 3-0 to Mingdaw. The tournament continues.
GFF media
