PARADING TEAM-GAMBIA’S TOP MALE ATHLETES FOR THE COMMONWELATH GAMES

Following a successful outing at the African Senior Championships last month where we won gold and bronze medals, the Gambian team is preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK and the Islamic Games in Turkey in the coming months.

The team’s chances are very strong in the women’s sprint events with Gina Bass and newly recruited US based Wurrie Njadoe in top form.

Meanwhile, there is no shortage of talents in the male events too. Below we profile the top three.

Alieu Joof

France-based Alieu Joof is a dedicated sprinter with ferocious stamina and an agile leap. He will star for The Gambia in the 100 and 200 metres sprints at both the Commonwealth and Islamic Games this year.

Statistics

100m 10:40

200m 20:96

Age: 25

Adama Jammeh

Veteran athlete Adama Jammeh is one of our nation’s most capped sprinters who and he is eyeing a podium finish at the upcoming international meetings in the UK and Turkey.

Already a double Olympian, Jammeh is to make his appearance noticeable at the games later this year.

Now living and training in France, Jammeh will captain Team Gambia’s contingent at the games.

Statistics

100m 10:23

200m 20:45

Age: 29

Ebrima Camara

Olympian Ebrima Camara is looking forward to another international event where he is expected to perform and finish on the podium.

The 26-year-old sprinter who is now training in France will be part of the Gambian contingent that will grace the 2022 Commonwealth and Islamic Games later this year.

“I am so excited for these two very important events and I am optimistic of great results,” Camara said.

Statistics

100m 10:15

200m 20:82

Age: 26