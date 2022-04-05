Police equipped with jerseys and balls

- Advertisement -

The Inspector General of Police Abdoulie Sanyang on Thursday received, on behalf of the GPF, sport items including jerseys and balls from the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation.

Speaking at the office of the IGP, the foundation’s CEO and founder former Gambian international Tijan Jaiteh, said the police play a very important role in the life of every Gambian and also runs a whole sports unit. “Sports has become an integral part of the police force hence the need to facilitate its growth and development by supporting the GPF in whatever form,” Jaiteh who is also Gambia’s’ Goodwill Sports Ambassador said. He thanked the IGP for the warmth welcome accorded to him.

Speaking at the presentation, IGP Sanyang expressed gratitude to Mr Jaiteh and assured him that the items will go a long way in helping the police especially the sports unit. He called on others to emulate Mr. Jaiteh.