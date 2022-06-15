Profile: Birthday Scorpion Alie Sowe

- Advertisement -

By Mbaye Camara

Ali Sowe is a Gambian professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Russian club Rostov. He marked his 28th birthday yesterday.

Ali bagged his first overseas contract in early 2013 with Italian siden Chievo Verona from Gambian club Gamtel FC after already suiting for the Gambia national football team despite his very young age.

- Advertisement -

He moved to Albania to play for Skënderbeu marking his debut on 17 August when he was among the starting eleven in the first leg of 2017–18 UEFA Europa League play-off round against Dinamo Zagreb which finished in a 1–1 draw.

He was named Albanian Superliga Player of the Month in October 2017. Sowe’s second Europa League group stage goal came later on 23 November in the 3–2 win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Sowe scored his first career hat-trick on 9 May 2018 in Skënderbeu’s 4–2 away defeat of bottom side Lushnja and he finished the league by winning the Golden Boot, netting 21 goals in 33 games.

- Advertisement -

On 10 December 2020, Sowe scored a brace in the 3–1 win over Roma in a UEFA Europa League match.

On 16 February 2021, Sowe moved to Russian Premier League side Rostov, on a loan deal with an option to buy. On his league debut for Rostov on 27 February 2021, he scored twice to secure a 2–2 away draw against the defending champions FC Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Ali Sowe earned his first cap for Gambia on 10 August 2011, in the 3–0 win over DR Congo in a friendly match.

He is very popular with Gambian fans who never stopped asking why he was not been called for national duty.