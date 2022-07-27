Rockland rules NBD

- Advertisement -

The North Bank Region Football Association over the weekend held its regional third division final between Essau United and Rockland FC of Farafenni.

The final held on Saturday at the Essau playing ground ended with Rockland being crowned champions following their 4-2 penalty shootout win over Essau United.

As regional champions, Rockland will take part in the GFF regional triangular finals for a place in the national second division league.

The final was attended by thousands of fans and a cross section of local dignitaries that joined the NBRFA to mark the end of a very successful league season in the region.

GFF media