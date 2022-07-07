27.6 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Scorpion Fatou Kanteh moves to Villarreal

Gambia international female footballer   Fatou Kanteh has reached an agreement with Spanish giants Villarreal. According to the club, Fatou Kanteh will stay until 2024. The Catalan player comes as a free agent after playing the last three seasons at Sporting Club de Huelva.

Fatoumata Kanteh is a versatile footballer with great attacking skills, two qualities that will unsettle rival defences. What’s more, Kanteh stands out for her power and speed. The striker from Gerona previously played for UD Porqueres and EDF Logroño. The attacker is the second signing for Villarreal Women ahead of their second season in the top flight of Spanish women’s football. Along with Fatou Kanteh, Lucía Gómez has also signed for the Yellows.

Kanteh marked her debut for the Queen Scorpions in 2021 in a 1-1 draw at home to Sierra Leone in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers and scored the only goal for The Gambia

Villarreal’s Women’s is founded in 2000 and will make their second spell in the Spanish top flight in the upcoming season. The team is managed by Sara Monforte.

