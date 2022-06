- Advertisement -

Savouring their new environment, the Gambia national team Scorpions yesterday took to the beach in Mbour engaging in mild wrestling bouts to keep fit before heading to sample the grounds at the Latdior Stadium in Thiès, the venue for Saturday’s opening 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Bright Stars of South Sudan. Meanwhile, South Sudan’s national team too arrived in Dakar after a week- long camp in Morocco.