Scorpions landed in Senegal

The Gambia national team has arrived in Senegal yesterday and took up camp at hotel Lamentie in Saly. Official sources confirmed that will be the base for the team as it prepares for Saturday’s Afcon qualifier in Thies. While in Mbour, the team will make use of the facilities in the tourist resort to tune up including access to the beach.

Meanwhile, the GFF’s Event Management Committee has now completed work on logistics surrounding the organisation of the match in Thies . The EMC spent the last few days working with the Latdior Stadium management and the Senegalese football federation on making the event successful and enjoyed by both Gambian fans and Senegalese football fans. Some 8000 tickets are on sale, the bulk of it in The Gambia at Vista Bank branches. The public transport company GTSC is offering a package at D2000 for a return bus journey to the match while the Gambia Transport Union said it is deploying vehicles to Thies for intending passengers from Barra at D1000 return trip.