SCORPIONS RETURN TO WAR TODAY

The Gambia meets Congo today in the African Nations Cup qualifiers. Congo is seeking to end their three-game losing streak, and play host to Gambia at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat.

The visitors, meanwhile, picked up a 1-0 victory over South Sudan in Saturday’s group opener and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Congo suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss at the hands of Mali when the sides met in Saturday’s group opener.

They have now failed to win any of their last eight games across all competitions, including three defeats in their last three outings.

Congo’s last win came back in June 2021, when they edged out Niger 1-0 in a friendly fixture at the Emirhan Sport Center.

Gambia, on the other hand, kicked-off their AFCON qualifiers on a high note as they claimed a 1-0 home victory over South Sudan last time out.

This followed an impressive 1-1 draw with United Arab Emirates in a warm-up friendly fixture on May 29.

Gambia are now unbeaten in six of their last seven games across all competitions, with a 2-0 loss to Cameroon back in January being the exception.

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides. Gambia have been dominant in their previous three encounters, claiming two wins in that time. The spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Kick- off 4 pm