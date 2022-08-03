29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
TEAM-GAMBIA ENDS 52-YEAR WAIT WITH SILVER MEDAL

After 52 years of waiting, The Gambia has won a medal at the commonwealth Games, silver in the judo. The last one was a bronze in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1970 by Sheikh Tijan Faye, a high jumper.
Yesterday, Faye Alex Njie a Judoka went down in the history books as he finally broke the Gambia’s 52 years long wait with a silver medal in the 73Kg category.

The Judoka appeared in the 2022 Birmingham Games full of stamina and endurance winning all his fights enroute to a gold medal match against Daniel Powell of Great Britain.
It was a match Njie put his sweat, blood and everything to become golden. The fight was settled in the golden score where the British overcame the Gambian.
This is Faye’s third major accolade for the country, He won bronze in 2015 at the African Games, silver in 2021 at the African Seniors and now silver at the Commonwealth Games.

