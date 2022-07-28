TEAM-GAMBIA GETS WARM WELCOME AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambian team to the 2022 Commonwealth Games was among several delegations which attended the customary welcoming event at the Commonwealth Games Village.

Led by Chef de mission Bakary Jammeh, the delegation was received by the Village Mayor Hannah England who expressed delight with The Gambian delegation and talked about the country’s long relations with the Commonwealth. The mayor also spoke about the enthusiasm of the host city Birmingham about the games and wished the Gambian team an enjoyable time and best of luck in the games.



Bakary Jammeh chef de mission thanked Mayor Hannah for the warm welcome and spoke of the long relations between the Gambia and the Commonwealth family. Mr Jammeh then presented the Gambia’s best known traditional musical instrument the Kora while Mayor Hannah in turn gave the Gambian delegation a record of the history of the city of Birmingham, the host. The event was attended by Gambian athletes and their officials as well as Suntu Touray from the Gambia High Commission in London.