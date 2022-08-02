TEAM GAMBIA IN JUDO AND VOLLEY BALL CLASH TODAY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s volleyball team which conquered Africa made a thrilling start at the Commonwealth Games beating the Caribbean state of St Kits and Nevis 2-0 in Pool A of the volleyball fixtures Sunday. The country’s stars Jawo and Jarra are up against Sri-Lanka today. Having showed class in Africa and vast experience in big sages around the globe, the Gambian team has every reason and capability to overcome Sri Lanka.

Apart from athletics, the Gambia’s biggest medal hopes hang on volleyball more than any of the six sports the country is featuring in at the games .

That said, there is a huge Gambian interest in Judo this morning with Olympian and African Seniors silver medallist Faye Njie ready to start his hunt for a medal at the games today . Njie will be up against Matthews Mwango of Zambia in the Round of 16 elimination in the 73kg category. Faye who starred for Gambia at many top events is aiming for a major career break at a big platform and the Commonwealth Games could not have come at a better time for this chap with an unrelenting fighting spirit.

Meanwhile young and confident Gambian boxer Foday Badgie failed in his bid to reach the next round after losing in split to a South African boxer.

Gambian officials congratulated him for his determination and wished him success in many more fights ahead.

In another development and with the heats in athletics starting today, the country is still nursing the hope that track queen Gina Bass and other sprinters stranded with UK visas in France could still make it to Birmingham. The GNOC said yesterday that everything is being done to get them clearance to enter the UK after they missed the opening ceremony.