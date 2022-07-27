Team Gambia to compete in six sports at Commonwealth Games

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will compete in athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, swimming, judo and para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games which opens in Birmingham, tomorrow July 28 and runs through to August 8.

Team Gambia on Monday arrived in Birmingham to take part in her second Commonwealth Games after being reinstated in 2017.

The country has put high hopes on her athletes with Gina Bass shouldering the hopes of any podium finish.

And with in-form judoka Faye Njie, and the beach volleyball duo of Jawo\Jarra, and debutant Wurrie Njadoe in sprints, The Gambia can fill in a performance that could shock the world.

Some 72 other nations of former British colonies will compete in more than 200 medals events.