Team Gambia touches down as Commonwealth Games starts Thursday

With just two days to go for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the first batch of Team- Gambia arrived in Birmingham city yesterday. So far, six athletes and officials reported to the venue with the rest of the team expected today and tomorrow.

The Gambia is sending a large contingent in various sports including athletics and Judo.

The Commonwealth Games officially get underway on Thursday, July 28.

This long-running event will see over 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories heading to Birmingham to take part in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Those athletes will be competing in 19 different sports from basketball to badminton, including the largest-ever program of women’s and para-sports in the Games’ history across 11 jam-packed days.

In total, 1875 medals are up for grabs across the 283 medal events that comprise the Games this year, including more medal events for women than men for the first time ever this time around. There also won’t be a separate medals table for para sports, as they have been fully integrated into the Commonwealth Games for the very first time in the event’s history.