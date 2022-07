- Advertisement -

Members of the of incumbent GFF executive led by Lamin Kaba Bajo have announced they will unveil their re-election programme tomorrow at Oasis building at Senegambia. Mr Bajo is seeking re-election for a third term against challenger and former ally Sadibou Kamaso in the August 27 national football elections.

Team -Kaba is expected to talk about their achievements in office and new plans for the next four years.