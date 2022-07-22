TEAM KAMASO UNVEILS EXECUTIVE LINE UP

- Advertisement -

Sadibou Kamaso, Gambia Football Federation presidential aspirant challenging president Lamin Kaba Bajo yesterday unveiled his line up of people in his executive committee.

The event which took place at Seaview Hotel was attended by a large presence of the media.

The line-up includes Mr Kamaso as president, Arthur Olu Ashcroft as first vice president, Choro Mbenga as second vice president and Mahamadou Ceesay as third vice president. Other executive members are respected international referee Ansumana Kinteh, Amie Jeng Njie, Pa Alieu Ceesay and Adama Jarjue, co-pted executive members include former international footballer Ebou Sillah and Victor Sambou.