The Fajara Club to mark international Women’s Golf Day on June 7

Press release

The Fajara Club will host the first Women’s Golf Day event at the Sir Dawda Jawara Golf Course from 4-8pm on June 7.

This is a great opportunity for any woman who wants to try golf for the first time in a fun, non-intimidating environment, and for existing golfers who already enjoy the game. Women will come together to experience two hours of both golf lessons and games with prizes, followed by two hours of great food and music.

Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women’s Golf Day, commented: “With more women and girls looking for places to play golf there has never been a better day to host a Women’s Golf Day. Many women simply don’t know how to get started or where to play, which is where these events really help. They connect women to courses like The Fajara Club’s Sir Dawda Jawara Golf Course and the community of women who already play there. It’s important to women to find a location where they know they will be welcome and, if they enjoy themselves, they are likely to continue to learn and play.”

The Women’s Golf Day (WGD) is a global movement that strives to engage, empower, and support women and girls through golf. The one-day, four-hour event, has now taken place at more than 900 locations in 68 countries since its inception in 2016, and has introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport. WGD is the fastest-growing female golf development initiative. Women’s Golf Day was launched in 2016 and is unique in the sports world. Starting in Australia and ending in Hawaii, this single day celebration of women’s golf is held on the first Tuesday in June each year and unites women around the globe through their love of golf. Women are encouraged to wear black, red or white and thousands of them share photos and posts from WGD events on social media tagging in @womensgolfday using the hashtags #womensgolfday #WGDUnites. For more information or to register to participate, contact The Fajara Club at Phone: 449 6597 or Email: [email protected]