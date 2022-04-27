26.2 C
The Gambia, 2 others request to play home matches in Senegal

24
A total of three countries whose stadiums have been banned by Caf  have made requests to play their home matches in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers in Senegal,  Sports Minister  Matar Bâ told journalists yesterday. They include The Gambia, Liberia and Guinea-Bissau.

“The requests we received from the FSF actually show that Senegal is no longer a country that does not have sports infrastructure. It’s Liberia, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau who all want to play in Senegal”, Matar Bâ said.

He added that his office is studying their requests. “They have to come here at the same time and Senegal have to play too and this is why we are working with the FSF on how to plan all this”, he said

Minister Ba added: “A few months ago, we received all kinds of criticism when it came to approving the Lat Dior stadium. We had been dragged through so much mud. But I had always reminded that Senegal was in another dynamic, which was to provide our country with a sports hub”, he said.

According to the Senegalese sports minister, Senegal will do everything to be ready at the end of 2023, in order to submit its bid for the hosting of AFCON or even strips as an alternative host if CAF stripped a country of hosting rights.

Source: Gambia Sports news

