Wurrie Njadoe, US-based Gambian sprinter, will be sprinting for The Gambia for the first time at the Commonwealth and Islamic Games, a statement from the Gambia National Olympic Committee said yesterday

”I am excited to represent my country of birth and I will give it all my best”, the statement quoted the 24-year-old Wurrie as saying. Wurrie is the daughter of former NRP national Assembly Member for Kiang Central Musa Njadoe.