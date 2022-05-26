Yusupha Yaffa’s club owner causes team to suffer relegation after invading pitch to select penalty taker

- Advertisement -

FC Tsarsko Selo of Sofia, Bulgaria, suffered relegation in chaotic circumstances after the club president invaded the field to disrupt a penalty kick awarded to his team in the dying embers of the game.

Tsarsko had the opportunity to keep their survival hopes alive with a late penalty. However, the resulting kick was saved. The original taker Yusupha Yaffa was forced to hand over the penalty duties to the club captain Kavdanski, whose tame effort got saved and eventually landed the team into second-tier of Bulgarian football.

The club owner’s unwanted intervention proved costly as his preferred penalty taker missed from 12 yards to inflict relegation on Tsarsko Selo. A win would have given Tsarsko a fighting chance of maintaining their status in the Bulgarian elite division due to their superior goal difference over fellow strugglers Botev Vratsa.